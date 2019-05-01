The Hood River Farmers Market opens Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Fifth and Columbia streets parking lot across from Full Sail Brewing. Market shoppers can enjoy free parking beside the market on the west side of the parking lot, anywhere west of Seventh Street or on Wasco Street.

This is the return to open-air for the market, which over the winter and early spring was held indoors at the Ruins/Wildwood Academy space.

The market has incorporated more vendors this year and customers can easily shop for a wide selection of farm-fresh vegetables, fruit, eggs, cheese, jam, baked goods, beverages, meat and fish — including fresh-caught coastal albacore tuna, according market manager Hannah Ladwig.

While the focus of the market is on food, local makers and crafters will also showcase their handmade products.

“The Hood River Farmers Market is a great place to purchase fresh, tasty and locally grown produce,” Ladwig said. “Most produce travels 1,500 miles and takes seven days to reach a grocery store. Produce at the Hood River Farmers Market travels only an average of nine miles from the farm to reach market customers, and produce is picked just hours before the opening bell rings.”

SNAP EBT (formerly known as food stamps) customers can receive up to an additional $10 free to shop at the market when they use their EBT card. Stop by the information booth, found under the orange tent, to use SNAP at the market or for more details.

The market also accepts WIC and Senior Farmers Market vouchers and Veggie Rx. Plus, the first 20 kids to visit the market can receive a free $2 token to buy their own fruits or vegetables.

This year will be the market’s fourth season in the Fifth and Columbia streets parking lot. In 2018, farmers market vendors and customers reached the most successful season to date and Gorge Grown Food Network anticipates more growth this year, according to Ladwig. This is Gorge Grown’s 13th year managing what she describes as “the Gorge’s most robust Farmers Market.”

“Gorge Grown Food Network’s mission is to build a resilient, local food system that improves the health and well-being of the community,” she said.

To volunteer or sponsor the market, visit www.gorgegrown.com or call 541-490-6420.