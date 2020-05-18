In light of ongoing restrictions on large gatherings driven by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Hood River Lions Club has decided to cancel its 4th of July celebration parade and related events.
In a concurrent decision, the Hood River Eye Openers Lions has canceled its annual fireworks show. Like the parade, the fireworks display attracts large numbers of people to watch.
“We do not want to put anyone at risk unnecessarily, and we look forward to putting on a bigger and better show next year”, said Paul Zastrow of the Hood River Eye Openers Lions Club.
The Eye Openers also will not be opening their retail fireworks stand at Rite Aid parking lot this year.
