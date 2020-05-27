The Hood River County Library District will begin offering curbside services and library material returns at the Hood River County Library on Thursday, May 28, and the Cascade Locks and Parkdale branches on Saturday, May 30. Cardholders may reserve and pick up books, movies and more, all while practicing physical distancing.
Curbside pickup services will be scheduled at the Hood River Library Tuesday-Thursday from noon to 6 p.m. and Friday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and at the Cascade Locks and Parkdale branches Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
In order to pick up materials through this service, library patrons will be asked to place holds on their library cards through the library’s online catalog or by calling the branches directly: Hood River, 541-386-2535, Cascade Locks, 541-374-9317 and Parkdale, 541-352-6502. Holds may take longer to fill due to library materials being quarantined upon return and library closures within the Sage Library System, said a library press release. If patrons are not sure which items they want, library staff may be able to recommend items that suit their interests. Pickups are limited to 15 items total. This includes patron holds and items selected through recommendations. For more details, patrons can visit hoodriverlibrary.org/curbside-service.
“The safety of staff, patrons and the community remain Hood River County Library District’s top priority,” said the press release. All staff members are required to wear gloves, a face mask, clean and sanitize work areas and will practice recommended physical distancing from other staff members and members of the public during the curbside service. The process will be free of physical contact with staff members. Library patrons are asked to only return items in the outside book drops. All items returned to the library during this time will be placed in a 72-hour quarantine before being placed back on the shelves.
“In order to manage the quarantine process effectively and the high amount of returns anticipated, the library is requesting patrons do not drop off donations at this time. The library will be able to accept donations in the future,” said the press release.
Patrons will not accrue overdue fines until the library reopens in full. Patrons will be charged a replacement fee for items four weeks overdue from their due date. All library materials checked out prior to the closure will be due June 12. This fee will be waived if the library materials are returned to the library, said the press release.
The Hood River County Library District Leadership Team has developed a multi-stage reopening plan using recommendations from Gov. Kate Brown, local health department officials, and the Oregon State Library, said the press release. May 28 marks the beginning of stage three, said the press release. The plan can be viewed at www.hoodriverlibrary.org.
“The Hood River County Library District Leadership Team will approach each stage of reopening with careful thought and consideration to ensure the safety of the staff, volunteers and patrons,” said the press release. “The library will reverse the order of the stages during the pandemic in the event of a local outbreak of COVID-19.”
Library staff encourage patrons to continue to use their online resources and services. Residents in the service area can sign up for a library card through the website at www.hoodriverlibrary.org to access ebooks and audiobooks, stream movies and kid’s educational programming, and to access online databases and more through the digital library.
To learn about programs, services, and updates, patrons can follow the library on social media (Facebook and Instagram), check the library website, and sign up for the e-newsletter.
“Library staff look forward to welcoming patrons back into their libraries,” said the press release. “The Library’s Leadership Team will continue to monitor the situation and respond accordingly.”
