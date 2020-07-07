A Hood River man was the victim of an apparent homicide in the Hermiston area on Saturday, June 20, according to the Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office (UCSO).
UCSO deputies and Oregon State Police troopers responded to the intersection of Lamb Road and Interstate 82 near Hermiston at about 8:30 p.m. on June 20, according to a USCO press release, after a citizen reported that a pickup truck was stopped on the road with a man inside who needed medical attention. Upon arrival, police discovered that the man, later identified as 29-year-old Tracey Scott Medows, “was deceased and had gunshot wounds,” according to the press release.
According to his Facebook profile, Medows moved to Hood River in September 2018 and was working as a DJ and music producer at the time of his death.
His last post, a selfie and a video of himself driving with a dog in the backseat, was uploaded approximately six hours before his body was found. It read: “Feeling grateful today. My life isn’t perfect by any means but I’m healthy, highly motivated, and humble. I let life get me down sometimes but that’s ok. I always end up a stronger person in the long run and that’s all that matters.”
The Umatilla/Morrow Major Crimes Team and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab are investigating, and the UCSO stated that they will release more information as it becomes available.
