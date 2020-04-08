The Hood River County School District Board of Directors holds a virtual meeting at 6:30 p.m. April 8, open to anyone.
The live stream link for the meeting is stream.meet.google.com/stream/bb79a3c8-c31e-4907-8f29-ea622ac3dcb1.
The board will hear a student envoy communication from Jonathan Moreno at 6:38 p.m., and at 6:42 p.m., the Hood River Valley High School FFA degree students will be recognized.
Public comment is planned for 6:52 p.m. If you would like to make a public comment, email board secretary Carol Wagar by April 8 at 3 p.m. at carol.wagar@hoodriver.k12.or.us or call 541-387-5013. She will provide participants with a link to be heard by the board.
Regular business will include a report on EXCEL After-School programs and superintendent Dr. Sara Hahn-Huston discussing “supporting our District community curing the Covid closure.”
