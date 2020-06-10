Westside principal Bill Newton promoted to curriculum director
The Hood River County School Board voted unanimously Wednesday night to approve of Hood River Valley High School Principal Rich Polkinghorn for superintendent. They also approved the selection of Westside Elementary Principal Bill Newton as director of curriculum and instruction.
“Principal Polkinghorn and Principal Newton are proven leaders in the Hood River County school system,” said Board Chair Chrissy Reitz in a press release. “They are deeply embedded in our local community, and both Hood River Valley High and Westside Elementary have reported outstanding academic growth during their tenures.”
Polkinghorn has served as principal since 2013. Previously, he served as vice principal and has nearly a decade of experience as a math teacher and wrestling coach. In Polkinghorn’s time at the helm of Hood River Valley High School:
The overall on-time graduation rate increased from 77 to 86 percent;
On-time graduation rates for Latino students increased from 66 to 83 percent;
He doubled the number of career technical education options and the number of courses in which students can earn college credits;
He led the school through significant capital bond improvement projects and safety upgrades; and
He expanded various programs that increased the school’s ability to serve as a safety net for students experiencing challenging life circumstances.
“The board considered the community input we received upon launching the superintendent search process last spring,” says Reitz. “We also received more recent feedback that supports choosing a leader who has established local partnerships and demonstrated success in our community. Polkinghorn is uniquely qualified for this role, and we are excited for our school system’s coming chapter.”
Newton served as the Westside principal for eight years. He also served as a principal in Salem-Keizer Public Schools and abroad in La Paz, Bolivia. He has taught and led in diverse school settings, including bilingual programs, affluent schools, and schools in which the vast majority of students came from families experiencing poverty. His current school was recently recognized by Hood River County School District for successfully supporting the achievement of students from all backgrounds, regardless of race, home language or family income.
Polkinghorn replaces outgoing Superintendent Dr. Sara Hahn-Huston, who announced her resignation in May. Newton replaces Neely Kirwan, who accepted a position with the Hermiston School District.
The school district will work on filling the vacated positions at the high school and Westside Elementary. They will also fill a vacancy at Cascade Locks Elementary after Principal Amy Moreland recently announced her resignation. The district will reach out to the Cascade Locks, Westside and Hood River Valley High School communities to identify the desired leadership qualities for the principal positions.
