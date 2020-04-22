Hood River County School District began its Distance Learning program last Monday, April 13, which will run through the end of the school year.
Learning is provided through direct instruction, assignments and activities in which students and instructors are in different locations, explained an HRCSD parent newsletter.
Instructional delivery methods vary; some teachers may choose to distribute printed materials, while most are using Google Classroom so that students can access assignments. Distance learning includes multimedia communication and blended learning strategies, not just digital/online learning, said the newsletter. Additionally, high school credits will be earned.
Those needing technology assistance can contact the HRCSD Technology Department at 541-387-5715 or email hrcsd.helpdesk@hoodriver.k12.or.us; leave your name, address and phone number so staff can help identify and/or provide possible solutions.
Online resources for families are available; for how-to videos and documents for Google Classroom, Google Meets and more, visit www.hoodriver.k12.or.us/Domain/1764.
Horizon Christian School has also started a distance learning program; an article will appear in an upcoming edition.
