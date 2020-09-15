A scene from Wy'east Middle School in Odell on the first day of school, Sept. 14. Children may go to a neighborhood school (Cascade Locks Elementary School, May Street Elementary School, Mid-Valley Elementary School, Parkdale Elementary School, Westside Elementary School, Wy’east Middle School, or Hood River Valley High School) between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. each day to pick up school meals.