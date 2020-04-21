On March 27, Hood River Supply Association gave a $1,000 grant to FISH Food Bank and a $1,000 grant to Hood River Senior Citizens Inc.
The funds will support providing meals to the community through the local food bank and the Meals on Wheels program.
“We’re proud to support this project as a way to strengthen the community and see it thrive,” said Pat McAllister, president/CEO of Hood River Supply. “Projects like this are essential to enriching our rural area and the people who live here.”
In addition to the funds contributed by Hood River Supply, the contribution will be matched dollar for dollar by a CHS Seeds for Stewardship grant, which helps cooperatives grow their impact locally. More than $4,000 will benefit FISH Food Bank and Meals on Wheels.
“Cooperatives were founded on the principles of education, community involvement and cooperation,” said McAllister.
“By combining resources, we are providing double the impact to our area and demonstrating the cooperative spirit.”
Becky Bugge from FISH said, “Over the years, Hood River Supply has been a strong supporter of FISH Food Bank ... Hood River Supply and Cenex most recently each made a substantial monetary gift to help meet the critical need for food during this time of crisis. Their ongoing support reflects generously on the company and the community it serves.”
Amy Mallet with Hood River Valley Adult Center said, “The grant from CHS of $1,000 and the matching grant from Hood River Supply will enable us to serve approximately 1,900 meals to our Meals on Wheels clients. That is quite a lot of meals.
“We currently serve approximately 24,000 meals a year, and with this COVID-19 virus it looks as if we are going to increase that number significantly in 2020. This grant from both companies comes at a time where we are doing everything we can to meet the needs of the elderly and disabled in our community.”
