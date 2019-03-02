Hood River Supply held its 69th Annual Meeting Feb. 21 at the Pine Grove Grange. The event included reports to members and customers from the board and management on the past fiscal year’s financial performance and accomplishments, and held an election of two directors.
The membership heard from John Wells, board chairman, on the past year’s accomplishments and contributions by the cooperative back into the community.
Pat McAllister, president/CEO, gave the financial audit report and management update, reporting that Hood River Supply posted a record sales year of over $10 million, a net profit of over $360,000 and a strong financial position on the balance sheet, said a press release.
The cooperative will be returning near $150,000 in cash back to their members from their profits and equity retirements, said a press release. The cooperative has returned nearly $750,000 to members in the last five years, according to McAllister.
An election of directors was also held, resulting in the re-election of two directors, each to three-year term. Jason Sandahl of Hood River, and Jason Moore of Pine Grove were re-elected.
McAllister was recognized for his 30 years of service to Hood River Supply by the board of directors.
This annual meeting was also the kickoff for the celebration of Hood River Supply’s 70th Anniversary in the Mid-Columbia.
