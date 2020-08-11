The Hood River Watershed Group has launched its new website at www.hoodriverwatershed.org.
The new website showcases information about the core components of the watershed, including the water, the fish and wildlife, the forest and farms, and the people. The website highlights the work of the watershed group, providing information on habitat restoration, water conservation, watershed-scale planning and studies, monitoring, and education. Current and past project overviews offer visitors a closer look at the accomplishments of the watershed group and its partners over the past 30 years, according to a HRWG press release.
“We also wanted to provide a place for people to learn about the Hood River Watershed and how we as a community depend on and connect with the Watershed on a daily basis,” said the press release.
The Hood River Watershed Group’s purpose is to sustain and improve the Hood River watershed through education, cooperation, and stewardship.
“The watershed group envisions a resilient landscape that supports native fish and wildlife, a community willing to protect and restore its natural resources, and a local economy that thrives within the natural systems of the watershed,” said the press release. “To accomplish this, the watershed group partners with local organizations, tribes, businesses, landowners and many others.”
For more information, contact Cindy Thieman at the Hood River Watershed Group at 541-386-6063 or cindy@hoodriverwatershed.org.
