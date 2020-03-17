The 2021 HRAAD Art of Bark Calendar, Photography Edition is set to be produced in May of this year and Hood River Adopt A Dog wants is looking for local pups to be featured.
“For this year’s HRAAD Art of Bark Calendar Online Photo Contest, it’s all about photography,” said a HRAAD press release. “We’re looking for the most amazing photo of your pooch! Yes, we know all photos of your dog are amazing. But do you have an image that is not only beautiful, but somehow captures the personality, beauty and soul of your beloved fur-babe(s)?”
Enter your photogenic pup by submitting their most amazing picture online. Each entry is $25 which reserves your copy of the 2021 HRAAD Art of Bark Calendar, Photography Edition. Once your picture has been entered, each vote is $1.
“Every dollar makes a difference in the lives of homeless dogs,” continued the press rlease. “Once you submit your entry, you can share it with your family and friends and encourage them to vote.”
The contest runs through April 10. Submit photos at www.gogophotocontest.com/hraad2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.