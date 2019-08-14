Sheila Heinemann was the winner of the Hood River County Education Foundation scooter raffle. The winning ticket was drawn during the Aug. 8 Families in the Park event. Rosauers had been displaying the scooter and selling tickets for the past two months. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards student scholarships.
