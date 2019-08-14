B5 ed foundation scooter winner.jpg

HRCEF scooter winner Shelia Heinemann.

Sheila Heinemann was the winner of the Hood River County Education Foundation scooter raffle. The winning ticket was drawn during the Aug. 8 Families in the Park event. Rosauers had been displaying the scooter and selling tickets for the past two months. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards student scholarships.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.