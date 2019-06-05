Hood River County School District is participating in the Summer Food Service Program this summer, offering breakfast and lunch to children ages 1-18 at no charge.
Acceptance and participation requirements for the program and all activities are the same for all, regardless of race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability, and there will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service, said a HRCSD press release.
The program will run from July 2-24, Monday through Friday, with no service on July 4. Meals will be served at the following addresses and times:
Mid Valley Elementary School, 3686 Davis Drive; breakfast, 7:15-8 a.m. and lunch, 10:50-11:50 a.m.
Hood River Valley High School, 1220 Indian Creek Drive; breakfast, 7:50-8:10 a.m. and lunch, 11:50 a.m. to 12:10 p.m.
Cascade Locks Elementary, 300 WaNaPa St.; sack lunch, noon to 12:30 p.m., available July 8-24 only.
Daily meal options include assorted cereals, yogurt, muffins, fresh fruit and milk, in addition to that day’s menu item; for lunch, assorted fast packs, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, deli sandwiches, fruit, vegetables and milk will also be available.
Adult meals are available to purchase for $3.
