Hood River Soaring, a local aviation nonprofit dedicated to expanding the art and science of soaring, wrapped up its 2019 season with a slate of accomplishments, including the addition of five newly certified glider pilots, a state-of-the-art training glider, and a $20,000 grant from Travel Oregon to boost its marketing efforts, said a press release.
Among the club’s new glider pilots are two youth members, Victoria Ervin and Eric Hamada. Ervin is the first female member of HRS to earn her pilot certificate. She paid for her glider pilot training with a combination of work-study and scholarships.
A 2019 graduate of Hood River Valley High School, Ervin is now at St. Louis University majoring in aerospace engineering with a minor in flight science. With support from Hood River Soaring, she received a four-year Presidential Scholarship from the university.
Hamada became certified as a private pilot for small power planes while attending Hood River Valley High School. He graduated in 2013 and took time off from flying to earn a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in mechanical engineering with a minor in aerospace at Oregon State University. He now works as a mechanical engineer at Hood Tech in Hood River. Adding on a glider rating this year renewed Hamada’s privileges as a private power pilot.
Also certified in 2019 were pilots Bill Boyd, Dwayne Troxel and Seth Gilchrist. Six pilots made their first glider solo flights during the season, including Joe Thomas, Troxel, Russ Werner, Chris Ames and youth members Hamada and Ian Wiebke.
“Thanks to a successful fundraising effort, the club this summer acquired a high-performance training glider known as a Schleicher ASK 21,” said a press release. “The versatile glider allows student pilots to learn skills that transfer well to other modern, high-performance gliders. The Schleicher ASK 21 has instrument panels for both the front and back seats, expanding options for instructors and mentors to teach soaring skills in a variety of conditions.”
Grant awarded, will boost glider program
Travel Oregon recently awarded Hood River Soaring a $20,000 competitive grant to develop a strategic communications and marketing plan to boost interest in its scenic glider rides program. The intent of the grant is to help the Hood River economy by increasing overnight stays during the spring and fall.
Travel Oregon aims to improve Oregonians’ quality of life by strengthening the economic impacts of the state’s tourism industry, said a press release.
“Hood River Soaring and its members are passionate about sharing their love of flying with experienced and aspiring pilots, as well as with the people who live in and visit the scenic Hood River Valley,” said Stan Voynick, president, Hood River Soaring. “We believe the opportunity of becoming a glider pilot should be accessible to all people, regardless of age or economic means. That’s why we invest 100 percent of profits from our scenic glider rides into providing opportunities for young people in our area to learn to fly.”
About HRS
Hood River Soaring promotes the art and science of soaring by making the sport more accessible to all, including special outreach to youth. The club does this by providing gliding instruction, education, and scenic glider rides. The next soaring season will begin March 15.
For more information about Hood River Soaring, visit hoodriversoaring.org.
