Hood River Valley High School Speech and Debate took 15 students, pictured at far left, to the OSAA State Tournament at Western Oregon University in Monmouth on April 19-20. Seniors Emily Mitchell and Sarah Wang, also pictured, were awarded medals as four-year State Qualifiers, two of only 25 speakers in the state to achieve this accomplishment. Finishing as semi-finalists in their events were the Duo Interpretation team of Mitchell and junior Audrey Schlemmer, Schlemmer in Dramatic Interpretation, and junior Isabella Brennan in Radio Commentary.
