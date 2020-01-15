Hood River Valley’s varsity swim teams swam fast against the Pendleton Buckaroos Thursday night at the Hood River Valley Aquatic Center. The girls won 116-54 while the boys came out ahead 94-72.
“They’ve been working hard in practice and it’s fun to see it when it comes together for them in a meet,” head coach for the Eagles, Shelley Rawding, said. “They were very close races and it’s good for the team to have competition within the team and good for the team to swim against Pendleton. A lot of them rose to the challenge when it’s not a blow out one way or the other.”
Leading the Eagle girl squad was sophomore Sarah Arpag, who won both the 200-meter individual medley with a time of 2:37.38, 100 meter butterfly at 1:11.34 and was the only double event winner for the girls. The boys had two double event winners: Senior David Hecksel in the 50-meter freestyle with a time of 25.37 and 100-meter backstroke at 1:07.93 and junior Luke Southall in the 100 and 200-meter freestyles with a time of 57.91 and 2:08.11, respectively.
Arpag and juniors Madaket Greenleaf and Abby McCormack took all podium positions in the 100-meter butterfly with times of 1:11.34, 1:22.19 and 1:31. The boys also dominated the podium in the 200-meter freestyle with Southall, senior Adam Burke and junior Owen Sommersett with times of 2:08.11, 2:29.71 and 2:34.59.
The girls had strong showings from many swimmers, including some event winners, runner ups and personal bests, Rawding said.
They were Greenleaf, who won the 200-meter freestyle with a time of 2:33.52; McCormack, who took first in the 50-meter freestyle with 31.10; and freshman Emma Titus, winning the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:32.77. Titus was also third in the 200-meter individual medley at 3:00.25.
Freshman Lillie Tomlinson was second in the 50 and 100-meter freestyles with times of 31.18 and 1:08.48 respectively. Senior Celilo Brun took second in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:32.87 while Campbell Keller came in second in the 100-meter backstroke at 1:21.62. Junior Olivia Sumerfield was second in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 5:34.39 and came in fourth in the 50-meter freestyle 34.52.
Junior Chloe Bullock was third in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 5:51.14 and fourth in the 200 freestyle at 2:49.42, while sophomore Jessica Galvez was third in the 200-meter freestyle at 2:42.14 and in the 100-meter backstroke at 1:26:23. Junior Neilly Kendall was fourth in both the 100 freestyle and 100-meter backstroke with a time of 1:18.71 and 1:30.33, respectively, while junior Theodora Parkinson scored points in third place in the 100-meter freestyle at 1:18.06 and fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke with a time of 1:39.11.
On the boys side, Burke was also second in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 5:26.52. Junior Henry Jones was second in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:34.34, while senior Clayton Lee was second in the 100-meter freestyle and fourth in the 200-meter individual medley at 59.79 and 2:40.60, respectively
Senior Connor McElwee showed his speed by taking second place in the 100-meter butterfly with a time of 1:11.54 and third in the 50-meter freestyle at 27.15, while freshman Gavin Hackett swam to third place in both the 200-meter individual medley and 100 butterfly at 2:40.50 and 1:17.11, respectively. Freshman Angus Kellems also took third in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:38.16.
Classmate Lucas Elliott was third in the 400-meter freestyle with a time of 5:52.57 and fifth in the 100-meter backstroke at 1:25.05, while junior Owen Somersett placed fourth in the 100-meter freestyle at 1:09.52.
Sophomore Moze Banks took fourth in the 100-meter breaststroke at 1:39.83 while classmate Tristan Smith came in fourth in the 100-meter backstroke and fifth in the 50-meter freestyle at 1:24.47 and 28.03, respectively.
Next up the Eagles travel to Redmond Jan. 15 to compete against their Intermountain competition Redmond and Ridgeview.
Shelley Rawding contributed to this article.
