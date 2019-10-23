thirteen speakers represented Hood River Valley High School in its first regular tournament of the competitive speech season on Saturday, Oct. 12. The team joined 16 other teams at Wilson High School in Portland for the one-day event.
Hood River took a young team with mostly novice and first time competitors to this early season tournament.
Competing at their first tournament, sophomores Aden Cross and Lucas Elliot won first place in Novice Parliamentary Debate. Freshman Theo Levine won first place in both Novice Poetry and Novice Dramatic Interpretation.
Sophomore Kaelen Kenna won second place in Radio Commentary. Freshman Zan Lapp was the top Novice competitor in Open Prose, qualifying for the Final Round in the event.
Lelu Branch, freshman, was the top novice speaker in Program Oral Interpretation. Freshman Arden Reid was a finalist in Novice Impromptu Speaking.
Additional Hood River students competing in the Novice Division of Impromptu Speaking were junior Mattie Beckman, sophomores Jaime Rodriguez-Estrada, Aden Cross and Lucas Elliot, and freshmen Sam Fauth and Zan Lapp. Freshman Sadie Smith competed as a novice in the Open Division of Prose Reading. Freshmen Arden Reid and Sam Fauth finished with two wins in Novice Parliamentary debate.
Competing in the Open Advanced division were seniors Zach Marble and Mateo Campos-Davis in Parliamentary Debate and Impromptu speaking.
