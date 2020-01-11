Hood River Valley High School Girl Up Club presents “Maiden,” the second in their three-part movie series at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16 at Hood River Cinemas. All ticket sales will go to the United Nations Foundation, and can be purchased at the theater on the night of the event.
“This three-part movie series educates the community about the realities, struggles and often triumphs of girls around the world,” said an HRVHS Girl Up press release.
In the past two years, HRVHS Girl Up has raised $50,000 to support girls in other countries. The money goes directly to the United Nations Foundation to support girls around the world in education, health education and empowerment.
About the film
“Maiden” is the story of how Tracy Edwards, a 24-year-old cook on charter boats, became the skipper of the first ever all-female crew to enter the Whitbread Round the World in 1989.
Edwards’ dream was opposed on all sides: Her male competitors thought an all-women crew would never make it, the yachting press took bets on her failure and potential sponsors rejected her, fearing they would die at sea and generate bad publicity.
But Edwards refused to give up: She remortgaged her home and bought a secondhand boat, putting everything on the line to ensure the team made it to the start line. Although blessed with tremendous self-belief, she was also beset by crippling doubts and was only able to make it through with the support of her crew. With their help, she went on to shock the sport world and prove that women are very much the equal of men.
