Kirby Neumann-Rea

No one was hurt Monday in an unusual accident on Interstate 84, about a half-mile west of exit 62. A pickup truck being towed by a semi struck the concrete divider and the semi jackknifed. Hood River Police, Oregon State Police and Hood River County Sheriff responded, along with Columbia River Intertribal Enforcement, who were first on the scene at the 2 p.m. incident, which happened in front of the Intertribal headquarters on Westcliff Drive. West Side Fire Department also responded, backed up by Hood River Fire and EMS. Crews needed another 45 minutes to straighten and reconnect the concrete “jersey” barriers, at which time both east-bound lanes were reopened.

