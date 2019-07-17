An unidentified male was arrested on the Heights last week, apparently by ICE agents as part of a nationwide campaign of arrests.
Gary Young of Hood River wrote a letter to the editor about the incident; turn to page A4.
Sgt. Don Cheli of Hood River Police confirmed that ICE was known to be in Hood River after agents called 9-1-1 to inform central dispatch they would be in town. Cheli said ICE did not contact the police department directly, and he is not aware of any involvement by either police or Hood River County Sheriff’s deputies.
“They (ICE) are not required to (inform police), statutorily, that I am aware of, but it would be a courtesy, professionally. We hadn’t heard anything. There is not a lot of communication,” Cheli said.
Cheli said officers had earlier responded to a complaint of a vehicle blocking a driveway at 12th and Nix streets, and had it towed. They attempted to contact the owner, and later heard from the man’s wife, who reported her husband had been arrested.
“She was very confused about the situation,” he said.
ICE authorities could not be reached before deadline to confirm the extent of their operations in Hood River County.
Cheli said his office heard from other citizens about ICE vehicles seen at other locations in town, but he is not award of any other arrests.
Any ICE operations in Hood River County could not be verified; Sheriff Matt English could not be reached before press time.
