A 20-year-old was arrested in Cascade Locks earlier this month on kidnapping charges related to two runaway teenagers.
Around 2 p.m. on June 5, an Oregon State Police officer responded to a report of a male not allowing two juveniles out of his vehicle while driving on I-84.
The two juveniles, 16 and 17 years old, respectively (names withheld), and the suspect, Cameron M. Pepperdine, were all from western Idaho. When interviewed by OSP, the teens stated that they initially agreed to run away from home with Pepperdine but that, near Hood River, they decided that they wanted to go home. According to the OSP report, “The juveniles did not explicitly say that they wanted to leave because they were afraid of the suspect.”
Pepperdine allegedly told them that “he did not want to get caught and would not allow them to leave,” said the OSP log, and the teens were instructed to take their SIM cards out of their phones so that police could not track their location.
Hood River Dispatch were able to track the victims’ phones and the officer located the vehicle in Cascade Locks, according to OSP logs.
When the officer arrived, he reported seeing the suspect run in aggressive manner after the two juveniles, but he stopped the suspect before he was able to make physical contact with the juveniles.
Pepperdine denied holding the juveniles against their will but told OSP that he knew they were trying to run away from home. He was ultimately arrested on charges of Kidnap II and Custodial Interference II and transported to NORCOR, where he was still being held as of press time.
The two teens were transported to NORCOR and later released to their parents, OSP stated.
