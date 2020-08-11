The following is a press release from the Hood River Emergency Operations Center (EOC).
This handbook has information for both tenants and landlords about the law relating to rent payments and evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, and about rent assistance that may be available. This information may also be helpful to public officials, courts, and those trying to help landlords and tenants during this difficult time. This information has been compiled and reviewed by various Oregon tenant and landlord advocates and public agencies.
The information is offered in good faith, but should not be considered legal advice. For more specific legal advice, tenants can contact Legal Aid Services of Oregon or the Oregon Law Center (contact information for local offices is available in the Resources section of this handbook). Landlords or tenants can contact the Oregon State Bar Lawyer referral service, their own attorney, or one of the private landlord/ tenant attorneys listed at the end of the handbook, in the Resources section.More information and assistance is available for tenants at OregonLawHelp.org.
Information for landlords is available from the Oregon State Bar at osbar.org/public/legalinfo/landlordtenant.html and from the following landlord associations:
- Multifamily NW (https://www.multifamilynw.org/)
- Oregon Rental Housing Association (https://www.oregonrentalhousing.com/)
- Rental Housing Alliance Oregon (https://rhaoregon.org/)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.