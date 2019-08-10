Insitu invites the community to participate on Aug. 13 at two locations for the next American Red Cross blood drive between 9:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.
A bloodmobile bus will be simultaneously set up at Eagle Point building located at 901 E. Bingen Point Way on the Port of Klickitat in Bingen, and at the Waucoma Building, located at 902 Wasco St. in Hood River.
Appointments to donate blood at either site can be scheduled by emailing Amanda.Siefring@Insitu.com; to sign up online, go to www.redcrossblood.org/ and use the “Find a Blood Drive” search box.
To set up an appointment for the Bingen site, enter the zip code 98605. To set up an appointment for the Hood River site, enter the zip code 97031.
Complimentary snacks and drinks will be avaiulable for donors at both locations. Walk-in donors are welcome and will be fit in around the scheduled appointments as available.
Donors can learn more about the blood donation process online at www.redcross.org/donating-blood.
