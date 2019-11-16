On Saturday, Nov. 23 from 10 a.m. to noon, a community of suicide loss survivors will gather at Columbia Gorge Community College, Hood River campus, 1730 College Way, to find comfort and gain understanding as they share stories of healing and hope.
The event is sponsored by Hood River County Prevention Department.
“International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day is the one day a year when people who are affected by suicide loss gather around the world at events in their local communities for support, information and empowerment,” said a press release.
The event will feature a screening of “The Journey: A Story of Healing and Hope,” an American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP) produced documentary that traces the grief and healing journey that follows a suicide loss through the eyes of a diverse group of loss survivors. The film shows how those left behind navigate the aftermath of their loved one’s suicide to find meaning and even joy, and takes an intimate look at how their healing journey evolves over time, said a press release.
All are welcome. For more information, contact Belinda Ballah at Belinda.ballah@co.hood-river.or.us or 541-387-6890 Monday through Friday.
