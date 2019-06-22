One of the most common questions we get asked at Columbia Riverkeeper, “Is it safe to swim in the Columbia?”
We collect water quality data at popular recreation beaches and share results on Swim Guide, a free mobile app and website. You can check current E. coli levels, find new beaches, and get directions to new swim spots.
Download Swim Guide today (www.theswimguide.org) for weekly water quality monitoring, which launched on June 15.
With over 3 million users and more than 7,000 beaches and swimming holes in eight countries around the world, Swim Guide connects people to the water and helps protect their health.
Columbia Riverkeeper monitors 20 sites on the Columbia River for harmful E. coli bacteria. We share the results on a user-friendly app called Swim Guide. The Columbia River is one of the most popular regions on Swim Guide.
Swim Guide provides:
- Tools to locate the nearest spot to cool off on a hot day.
- Unique site descriptions and photographs.
- Data on E. coli levels and information about beaches.
- Detailed walking, biking, or directions.
- Simple tools for reporting pollution problems and environmental concerns.
Learn more at www.theswimguide.org.
Lorri Epstein is Water Quality Director for Columbia Riverkeeper.
