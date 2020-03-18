The FISH Food Bank Garden is in need of items to assist with growing of nutritious vegetables for FISH Food Bank clients this summer:
- Seventy-five to 100, 10-foot long, thumb sized bamboo stakes that will be used to identify what crops are planted and where.
- Twenty-five to 50 cedar shakes and shingles, 18- or 24-inches in length, will be used to protect young plants from the relentless west wind that the garden receives.
- Bed sheets in any size. These will be cut up and woven between steel posts to create a wind barrier for the garden.
Located behind the Spirit of Grace Church and FISH Food Bank at 1130 Tucker Road, this garden is a combined project between the Oregon State University Extension Central Gorge Master Gardeners, Spirit of Grace Church and FISH.
For the past eight years, this garden has annually grown one ton of fresh vegetables for distribution to FISH clients. Through this effort, individuals and families who face food insecurity are receiving locally grown produce in season.
Donations can be dropped off at the FISH Food Bank Garden Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., by April 1; contact Tessa at fishgardenvc@gmail.com for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.