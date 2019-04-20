The annual Community Easter Egg Hunt held each year on the Saturday morning before Easter at Jackson Park is going to bigger and better than ever, pledges organizer Rev. Jeff Mueller.

This free event was enjoyed by more than 700 kids last year.

“We will be hiding over 9,000 plastic eggs!” Mueller said. “Along with the fun of hunting for all those eggs hidden in the tall grass of the park, every child ages 1-10 will receive an Easter goodie bag filled with candy, prizes and stickers. The Easter Bunny will be ready for hugs and photos with the kids.

“As always, we are making this year’s egg hunt safe for the little ones and will do everything possible to assure a fun, safe and memorable experience for everyone. There will also be special entertainment, music and extra surprises such as a visit from the ‘Easter Panda’ and ‘Smokey the Bear’ starting at 10 a.m. up to the Egg Hunt which will start at exactly 11 a.m. Rain or shine, the Easter Egg Hunt will happen! Come join the fun!”

Care Center If you miss the Jackson Park event, take the kids to Hood River Care Center’s, 2-3 p.m. Easter event April 20 for treats, prizes and refreshments.

The safety fair runs from 10 a.m. to noon at Jackson Park.

Mueller said, “Since there will be so many families in one place we have once again invited several community safety organizations to put on a tremendous Children’s Safety Fair at the park at the same time as the Easter Egg Hunt.”

The fire department, Providence Hospital, Safe Kids Columbia Gorge, the Hood River Aquatic Center, the Hood River Police Department, One Community Health, Next Door Inc., Health Media Club and others will be on hand to help share education and fun.