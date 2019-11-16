Longtime former Republican Legislator Jason A. Atkinson announced he is filing to run for the Second Congressional District.
Incumbent Greg Walden, R-Hood River, announced two weeks ago he will not seek re-election to District 2.
“It has been my honor to represent Southern Oregon and be a champion in the State Legislature for the issues we care about most. After heartfelt counsel with my family, I have decided I can continue to best serve our Oregon by filing to run for Representative to the Second Congressional District,” Atkinson said.
Atkinson’s first job in politics 28 years ago was as an intern for the Congressman Bob Smith, who represented Oregon Congressional District 2. At 26, he ran for the Oregon House of Representatives and won, followed by three terms as an Oregon State Senator from Southern Oregon. In 2013, he did not seek reelection, in order to spend more time with his family.
“I have always believed public service is honorable and I will do my best to make a positive impact on people’s lives. I vow to take all of the voices from southern, central and eastern Oregon, a lifetime of relationships, with me to our Nation’s Capital and uphold the legacy of Congressman Greg Walden.”
In addition, the Atkinson campaign is announcing that former Trump senior strategist, Jim Dornan, is joining the Atkinson team. Dornan has been a long time Republican consultant and strategist who shares the Atkinson campaign’s vision of values and ideals.
Dornan, said, “I’m excited about this race and Washington, D.C., is buzzing about Jason (Atkinson). After he took time off from public service to see his son through high school, the time is right for his return to public life. He has a lot of people very excited.”
After 14 years in the Oregon Legislature, Atkinson took a sabbatical to make the film, “A River Between Us,” documenting the largest restoration project in U.S. history: The Klamath River. He is a Rodel Fellow with the Aspen Institute, a commentator and speaker on a wide range of issues. Atkinson has worked in the corporate sector building focused teams in finance, branding and as a negotiator. Atkinson served as an Oregon Fish and Wildlife Commissioner for the Second Congressional District.
Atkinson graduated from Ashland High School and has degrees in history and political science from Southern Oregon University and an MBA/MPA from Willamette University’s Atkinson Graduate School of Management.
