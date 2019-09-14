Construction starts soon at venerable Parkdale business
The new Jim’s Market food truck was back in business last Wednesday, much to the relief of patrons and owners Paco and Sylvia Magaña.
Jim’s Market, a market, deli and gas station, and Paco’s Tacos, a food cart, located on the same premises two miles north of Parkdale, were a total loss after a fire March 29. The Magañas have been working to rebuild and reopen ever since.
The opening of the food truck is the start of that goal.
“Oh my gosh, we feel awesome,” Paco Magaña said on the truck’s reopening last week. “My wife, Sylvia, is very happy — she loves to come to work. Me too, I’m excited too, I want my business back.”
Construction on the new Jim’s Market, which will follow much the same floor plan as the old, was slated to start Sept. 13.
“We want to keep it the same thing,” he said.
Magaña is hoping the market will be back in business by next summer. In the meantime, the food truck is open seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
“We have a lot of people who know us, and they want us back,” he said.
The Magañas had owned Jim’s Market for about five years and, when the fire occurred, were in the midst of remodeling and expanding the store. The couple added Paco’s Tacos, a taco bar, to the longstanding business site during their time as owners.
