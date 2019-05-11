A silent auction and farmers’ market will be held on Saturday, June 1 at Mt. Hood Town Hall in support of a local effort to rebuild Jim’s Market/Paco’s Tacos.
The business, located two miles north of Parkdale, caught fire and was destroyed in the evening hours of March 29.
Organizer Tammy Marciniw said that vendors will be inside the gym, as well as outside on the lawn; there is a $25 vendor booth fee, as well as an ask of a $10 or more item for the raffle and silent action (not required).
She’s also looking for a musician to entertain during the event.
Additional raffle and silent auction items are also being collected; gift cards or donations can be sent to Marciniw at PO Box 862, The Dalles, OR 97058. Sponsorships are also available.
For more information about the event, email rebuildjimsmarket@gmail.com or call 818-314-7100.
