A farmers’ market will be held on Saturday, June 1 at Mt. Hood Town Hall in support of a local effort to rebuild Jim’s Market/Paco’s Tacos.
The businesses, located two miles north of Parkdale, caught fire and were destroyed in the evening hours of March 29.
Paco and Sylvia Magaña had owned Jim’s Market for about five years and, when the fire occurred, were in the midst of remodeling and expanding the store. The couple added Paco’s Tacos, a taco bar, to the longstanding business site.
The loss of the businesses created “a tragic heartache within the welcoming hearts of the Magaña Family,” said a press release. “The incredible family work ethic turned the market around to a comfortable environment for customers who also turned into family.”
The Magañas said that, after lengthy insurance procedures and paperwork, Jim’s Market is now in the process of being cleaned. They’re hopeful that reconstruction will soon follow.
Organizer Tammy Marciniw, a close family friend, said the event will include vendors, live music, a bounce house, beer and cider, a raffle, silent auction items and a bake sale on the grounds of the Mt. Hood Town Hall from 2-7 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the rebuilding of Jim’s Market/Paco’s Tacos.
Marciniw said vendors will include Younique, Wonderworks Children’s Museum, A&O Kombucha, Hood River Organic, Gorge Guns, Origami Owl, Solera Brewery and Paco’s Tacos; silent auction and raffle donors include Pine Street Bakery, Cascade Pet Camp, Ground Coffee, Wicked Sushi, Doug’s Hood River, Andrews Pizza, Pietro’s Pizza, Hood River Cinemas, WAAAM Museum and Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum, with more to be announced.
She added that there is still vendor space available, and donations of any kind will be accepted during the day of the event. More volunteers are also needed.
“We appreciate and love our community, and we want to get back and running as soon as possible,” said the Magañas. “We care for our people who have left their hearts in our business.
“Thank you to everyone who has been very supportive with the family. We hope for a new, special Jim’s Market in the future and the return of our loving customers.”
