Plans are moving forward swiftly this spring in Mosier for a brand-new 8,000-square foot building to contain city hall and fire department offices, a community center space with a kitchen and a three-bay fire station.

With the site review and soil studies already complete on four acres of city-owned land north of Highway 30, the conceptual design phase is beginning. Next week, four architectural firms will present design-ideas to the joint-use facility committee, comprised of two city council members and two fire board members.

Progress on the plans has accelerated in the past year, after the Mosier Fire Department and the City of Mosier decided to pool $1 million in designated funding for the structure.

In late 2017, the Mosier Fire District received $500,000 in settlement funds from Union Pacific Railroad after a devastating train derailment and fire in June 2016. That money was earmarked for a joint-use facility; around the same time, the city received $500,000 in state grant funds from ways and means, also intended for use for a new building.

Over the last year, public community meetings helped both government agencies learn what Mosier residents would like to see inside the building, including the recently-proposed idea for “incubator space”: Offices for entrepreneurs or sole proprietors. The fire district would like to have the facility be designed in a way to be expandable after it is built, to potentially contain dorm rooms for firefighters, for example.

The city is also setting aside an additional $85,000 from its savings for the new joint-use facility, according to Colleen Coleman, Mosier’s city manager. Mosier Fire Chief Mike Renault said that the fire district has also discussed setting aside additional funds from its savings, like the city has, but a precise dollar amount has not been settled on yet.

The city and fire district also made a direct ask to the state appropriations committee for another $2 million to build the facility. Lottery funds are also being discussed as a source for this additional funding. Neither funding source has come through yet. Renault stressed that the city and fire district do not intend to break ground on the building until a total of about $3 million, in cash, is secured.

Still, both agencies have decided to move forward on selecting an architectural firm to design it, to keep momentum strong on the project as they await additional dollars to materialize. Coleman said the reason much of the process has taken awhile is due to “a lot of protocol” when two government agencies choose to work together.

Despite those administrative challenges when two public agencies combine resources, the potential benefit of a new facility has been invigorating for both agencies.

“I think it’s going to be well worth it,” said Renault. “ It’s a good space for the community to use.”

The architect interview meetings, open to the public, are set Monday, April 8 and Tuesday, April 9 from 1-5 p.m. at the Mosier Senior Center.