PLENTIFUL waterfront district signage includes these panoramics from Hook to Hood River Bridge, which clearly show the eight “emergency access” zones to help guide responders to people in need. From the left (west) are The Hook, Point 1; Waterfront Park, Point 2; Event Site, Point 3; Nichols Basin, Point 4; The Spit, Point 5; Marina Beach, Point 6; Marina and Marina Green, Point 7; and Boat Launch, Point 8. Those calling 9-1-1 are encouraged to tell dispatchers which point number they are in, to direct assistance quickly their way. (These Emergency Access Points are not to be confused with the parking Zone 1-5 areas indicated by bright blue signs installed a year ago.) Point 5 — the Spit, at center, is closed July 3-5 because of the fireworks show.