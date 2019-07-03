The Fourth of July holiday will limit access to several Port of Hood River waterfront properties beginning Wednesday, July 3, when the Hood River Eyeopeners Lions Club begins setting up its fireworks display just west of the mouth of the Hood River. Parking will be free on the Fourth at all port-owned streets and Lot 1, but parking permits and day use passes are still required for Event Site parking.
The following areas will be closed or have limited access:
- The Spit: The Port will close the Spit area at noon on Wednesday, July 3 until noon on Friday, July 5.
- Event Site Access to Sandbar: Access to the Sandbar from the Event Site will be closed at 7 p.m. on July 4 to everyone due to the fireworks.
- Kiteboard launching and landing from the Event Site grass and beach is prohibited.
- Marina Beach and Marina Park: The sandy area of the Marina Beach will be closed at 7 p.m. on July 4; it is also closed to kiteboarding launching and landing at that time.
Once the Marina Park parking areas are full, “Closed” signs will be posted at the entrance and additional vehicles will not be allowed into Marina Park.
Fireworks of any kind are prohibited on all port properties, including the Marina and Waterfront areas. This policy is strictly enforced.
People planning on watching the fireworks from the Marina and the Waterfront are reminded that the show’s conclusion usually brings very heavy traffic congestion and there will be significant delays in exiting the area.
The port urges patience and cooperation to help ease the pressure created by the large number of vehicles attempting to exit the area at the same time. Dark conditions and heavy pedestrian traffic during this time make it all the more important to use caution and take your time driving in the area, said a press release.
For more information, contact the Port of Hood River at 541-386-1645 or porthr@gorge.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.