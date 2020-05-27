Jacob Kaplan, a junior at Hood River Valley High School, earned an Academic All American Award from the National Speech and Debate Association in March.
This award recognizes high school students who have earned the degree of Superior Distinction in the Honor Society of the NSDA, achieved rigorous criteria for GPA, and demonstrated outstanding character and leadership on their team, in school, and in their community. Fewer than 2 percent of members in the national organization earn the award each year, said a press release.
Kaplan, who competes in multiple types of speech and debate events and served as a team captain this year hopes to further his education after high school to become a pediatrician.
“Speech and debate is important to me because it helps me raise awareness about issues such as gun violence, teen suicide, and hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community. I’ve made lifelong friends through speech, all while becoming a better speaker and better person,” said Kaplan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.