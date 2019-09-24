Mayor Kate McBride moved up from city council Monday, assuming the duties after a council vote on appointing her as interim mayor.
McBride appeared along with Ed Wilder and Jason Garrett Gibson in a 45-minute Q-and-A session that Gibson interrupted repeatedly by challenging the process, the questions, and the vote itself.
By 6-0 decision on first ballot, including McBride’s own vote, council chose the eight-year council veteran. Council voted after deliberating less than 10 minutes. (A print edition article erroneously stated that the vote would be by five councilors; by law, McBride was allowed to participate in voting, and moved from center table to council dais after the interviews were concluded.)
“This is not a fair situation,” Gibson said, claiming he had insufficient time to prepare for the six interview questions, and claiming that minority and other under-served citizens should have a say in the mayor selection process.
When asked the first of six questions, “describe the job of the mayor,” Gibson said, “it’s not a job, there is no job description,” and tried to submit his “motion to dismiss” McBride’s application for the position.
Councilor Mark Zanmiller, who ran the interview session Monday, pointed out that the interview process was in keeping with the city charter, and said Gibson could use alloted answer time to state his objections.
Zanmiller was named new council president later in the meeting.
Council gave direction to staff on the application process to fill McBride's vacant council seat, and the city will open the vacancy next week. More information is available at ci.hood-river.or.us.
McBride will serve as mayor through December 2020; a new election will take place in November 2020, at which point the next mayor will be sworn in for the full two-year term.
The opening came up when former mayor Paul Blackburn stepped down because he moved out of state. His final day was Aug. 31 and McBride, as council president, had served for 23 days as Pro Tem, under city charter.
