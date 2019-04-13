How to design tree-friendly infrastructure in urban areas is the focus of the state’s annual urban forestry conference Thursday, June 6 in Portland. The conference is put on by the Oregon Department of Forestry, Oregon Community Trees, and the USDA Forest Service’s Urban and Community Forestry.
Double Mountain Brewery is one of the 10 event sponsors.
The “Making Space for Trees: Designing Tree-Friendly Infrastructure for Oregon” conference will be at the World Forestry Center from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Registration is now open through Eventbrite. Discounted early-bird registration is available through April 26. A further discount is also available through that same date for people living and working in a Tree City USA, Hood River among them.
Keynote speaker is Howard Stenn, a horticulturalist and landscape designer from the Seattle area. His talk is titled, “The Six Critical Requirements for Healthy Urban Trees.” Stenn is a consultant on sustainable landscaping, soil improvement and water conservation.
“Everyone interested in trees having enough room to grow and flourish in urban places should attend,” said Kristin Ramstad, manager of ODF’s Urban and Community Assistance Forestry program, Oregon Department of Forestry. “Our other speakers will discuss tree selection and maintenance practices that can significantly improve tree health while maintaining infrastructure integrity.”
Registered attendees will also have an option to go on a guided urban tree walk the day before the conference to view street trees in different density neighborhoods in southwest Portland. There is also a pre-conference social event later that same evening.
The conference raises funds for urban forestry education and outreach in Tree City USA communities. For example, money from the conference supports grants to help communities engage the public in celebrating Arbor Day.
