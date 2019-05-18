Thank you, Hood River.

On Thursday, May 9, there was a fundraiser held at Hood River Valley High School on behalf of Jesus Ledezma, a 16-year-old sophomore who is battling leukemia.

The amazing support and love from our community was humbling and we would like to thank our donors that helped in making the night as wonderful as it was.

First and foremost, thanks to all the volunteers, young and young at heart, that offered their time and support.

We could not have pulled this successful event off without the help of:

Michoacan Taqueria, Mike’s Ice Cream and Ruddy Duck (Tassy and Mike), Rosauers, Walmart, Dakine, Dog River, Shortt Supply, G. Willikers, Andrew’s Pizza, Gaby Macias and Jake Simmons, Sparkling Creations, Bette’s, Pacifica, Mountain View Cycles, Chemistry, Doug’s, Twiggs, Hallmark, Western Edge Tree Service, 6th Street Bistro, Hood River E-Bikes, Waucoma Bookstore, the Caudill Family, and Dede, Lupita and Tia Concha.

A special thanks also goes to the many futsol players and teams (your energy was electrifying!) and staff at HRVHS for the hours of coordination and the many baked items donated by the staff.

It truly does take a village to make a difference and this an amazing example of who we are as a community, which is something we should all be proud of!

Please join us in supporting those who support us.

With loving gratitude,

Renee Miller, Carol Birdsell, Carloyn Welty, Anne McDonald, Lindsy Weseman, Nicole Goode, Kyla Louis and Brooke Brown