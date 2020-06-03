The Klickitat County Public Health Department in Unified Command with the Department Emergency Management (EOC) received notification on May 26 that Klickitat County is now eligible to apply for a Phase 2 variance based on meeting the new positive case threshold, according to a press release from the Klickitat County Unified Command.
The application has been submitted.
Requirements included:
The Voluntary Quarantine and Isolation facility (for community members that are asked by Public Health to quarantine due to a presumptive positive, positive or close contact situation and they do not feel they can safely do so at their residence)
Letters of support by local county and health officials data from the state, emergency management, public health and local hospitals showing the area is prepared with the PPE needed, hospital surge capacity, tests and testing sites and more.
Contact monitoring ability. Public Health has compiled a team of volunteers that will assist with contacting all close contacts for any positive and/or presumptive positive case and will give them the information on how to safely quarantine and the resources available to them in our county.
Case threshold and decreasing trend of less than two new positives in a 14 day period.
Approval of the plan was anticipated in two to three days, with the county moving to Phase 2 this week.
