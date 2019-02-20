The Oregon Department of Transportation this morning reported a landslide on eastbound Interstate 84 in the Eagle Creek Fire burn scar. About 50 cubic yards of debris came down during the landslide near Exit 41, which goes to the fish hatchery and the Eagle Creek trail head, and is now closed.
 
The slide occurred about four miles west of Cascade Locks.
 
Transportation officials say a small parking lot and a picnic area are inaccessible. ODOT closed the off-ramp and says it is expected to remain closed for at least a couple of days and clear and monitor the area.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.