The Hood River County Library District has added Mango Languages to its digital library.
“Mango Languages offers patrons a fun and interactive language learning experience with a choice of more than 70 world languages that can be accessed via desktop or a phone app,” said a library press release.
According to its website, “Every self-paced language course introduces the learner to cultural insights and grammatical nuances specific to their language of choice, delivered through native speaker dialogue, and created with each individual learner in mind.”
The library has been increasing its digital offerings to provide more tools that can be accessed outside of the library as its buildings continue to be closed.
The library also recently added Creativebug to its suite of available tools. Creativebug offers unlimited access to more than 1,000 online art and craft classes taught by expert instructors.
Patrons can always check out ebooks and audiobooks using Library2Go and TumbleBooks and can also stream movies via Kanopy.
For a full list of the library’s digital resource list, visit hoodriverlibrary.org/digital-library/resources.
For more information, contact the Hood River County Library District at 541-386-2535 or info@hoodriverlibrary.org, or visit hoodriverlibrary.org.
