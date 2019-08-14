Fair results, Artistic Design: Floral
Adult
Class 1, Ferris Wheel Creative Design: Norma Curtis, First; Jackie Shaw, Second
Class 2, Boat Ride Showing Water: Margaret Taylor, First; Jackie Shaw, Second; Judith Wols, Second; Pam Regentin, Third
Class 3, Roller Coaster Stretch Design: Norma Curtis, First; Margaret Taylor, First; Jackie Shaw, First
Class 4, Spook House Illuminary Design: Margaret Taylor, First; Norma Curtis, Second; Tina Weekly, Third; Judith Wols, Third
Class 5 A – Fresh; Exotic Animals, Petite Design, 12” max: Jackie Shaw, First; Margaret Taylor, Second
Class 5 B – Dried; Exotic Animals, Petite Design, 12” max; Margaret Taylor, First; Norma Curtis, Second
Class 6, Fortune Teller Using a Hat: Margaret Taylor, First; Jean Hadley, Second
Class 7, Ping Pong Toss Design Showing Motion: Judith Wols, First; Pam Regentin, Second
Class 8, Shooting Gallery Spatial Thrust Design: Norma Curtis, First; Jackie Shaw, Second; Margaret Taylor, Third
Class 9, Dart Throw One Flower: Jackie Shaw, First; Pam Regentin, Second; Judith Wols, Judith Wols, Third
Class 10, Canning for the Fair; Fruit/Vegetable/Flower: Pam Regentin, First; Mary Graves, First; Tina Weekly, Third; Kerri Smith, Third
Class 11, Quilts for the Fair; Tapestry Design: Margaret Taylor, First
Class 12, The Flower Show Designer’s Choice, 3 ft. minimum: Norma Curtis, First
Child
Class 2, 4-H Animals, Create Animal: Tristan Gaston, First
Class 3, Canning for the Fair, Mass Design with Jar: Shaylee Chavez, First
Class 4, The Magic Show, Create a Magic Wand: Tristan Gaston, Second
Middle School and High School
Class 1, the Photo Contest, Using a Photo: Cristine Kinoshita, First
Class 2, 4-H Animals, Create Animal: Michelle Kinoshita, First; Cristine Kinoshita, Second
Class 3, Canning for the Fair, Mass Design with Jar: Haley Betts, First; Michelle Kinoshita, First; Keira Smith, Second
Class 4, The Magic Show, Create a Magic Wand: Haley Betts, Second
Adult
Class 1, Ferris Wheel Creative Design: Norma Curtis, First; Jackie Shaw, Second
Class 2, Boat Ride Showing Water: Margaret Taylor, First; Jackie Shaw, Second; Judith Wols, Second; Pam Regentin, Third
Class 3, Roller Coaster Stretch Design: Norma Curtis, First; Margaret Taylor, First; Jackie Shaw, First
Class 4, Spook House Illuminary Design: Margaret Taylor, First; Norma Curtis, Second; Tina Weekly, Third; Judith Wols, Third
Class 5 A – Fresh; Exotic Animals, Petite Design, 12” max: Jackie Shaw, First; Margaret Taylor, Second
Class 5 B – Dried; Exotic Animals, Petite Design, 12” max; Margaret Taylor, First; Norma Curtis, Second
Class 6, Fortune Teller Using a Hat: Margaret Taylor, First; Jean Hadley, Second
Class 7, Ping Pong Toss Design Showing Motion: Judith Wols, First; Pam Regentin, Second
Class 8, Shooting Gallery Spatial Thrust Design: Norma Curtis, First; Jackie Shaw, Second; Margaret Taylor, Third
Class 9, Dart Throw One Flower: Jackie Shaw, First; Pam Regentin, Second; Judith Wols, Judith Wols, Third
Class 10, Canning for the Fair; Fruit/Vegetable/Flower: Pam Regentin, First; Mary Graves, First; Tina Weekly, Third; Kerri Smith, Third
Class 11, Quilts for the Fair; Tapestry Design: Margaret Taylor, First
Class 12, The Flower Show Designer’s Choice, 3 ft. minimum: Norma Curtis, First
Child
Class 2, 4-H Animals, Create Animal: Tristan Gaston, First
Class 3, Canning for the Fair, Mass Design with Jar: Shaylee Chavez, First
Class 4, The Magic Show, Create a Magic Wand: Tristan Gaston, Second
Middle School and High School
Class 1, the Photo Contest, Using a Photo: Cristine Kinoshita, First
Class 2, 4-H Animals, Create Animal: Michelle Kinoshita, First; Cristine Kinoshita, Second
Class 3, Canning for the Fair, Mass Design with Jar: Haley Betts, First; Michelle Kinoshita, First; Keira Smith, Second
Class 4, The Magic Show, Create a Magic Wand: Haley Betts, Second
Open class: Textiles
Kay Arbuckle, O, 1 blue
Karen Bureker, A, 1 blue
Bonnie Coleman, A, 1 red
Sofia DeLeon, A, 2 blue
Aneka Diem, CH, 2 blue, 1 red
Forest Diem, B, 1 blue
Barb Frasier, A, 2 blue
Linda Guertin, O, 1 blue
Gloria Gamboa, A, 6 blue, 7 red, 1 white
Lucille Herman, O, 11 blue, 2 red
Ali Haynes, HS, 1 blue, 1 red
Nancy Lunt, A, 1 blue, 1 red
Judith Morgan, O, 2 blue, 2 red
Michon Mainwaring, A, 2 blue
Kathy Mitchell, A, 2 blue
Judith Pouge, A, 1 blue
Kim Vogel, A, 2 blue
Brooklyn Williams, HS, 2 blue
Kay Arbuckle, O, 1 blue
Karen Bureker, A, 1 blue
Bonnie Coleman, A, 1 red
Sofia DeLeon, A, 2 blue
Aneka Diem, CH, 2 blue, 1 red
Forest Diem, B, 1 blue
Barb Frasier, A, 2 blue
Linda Guertin, O, 1 blue
Gloria Gamboa, A, 6 blue, 7 red, 1 white
Lucille Herman, O, 11 blue, 2 red
Ali Haynes, HS, 1 blue, 1 red
Nancy Lunt, A, 1 blue, 1 red
Judith Morgan, O, 2 blue, 2 red
Michon Mainwaring, A, 2 blue
Kathy Mitchell, A, 2 blue
Judith Pouge, A, 1 blue
Kim Vogel, A, 2 blue
Brooklyn Williams, HS, 2 blue
4-H Results, livestock judging
Crossbred, March / May Gilt (Swine)
Celilo Brun, Mt. Hood, CH, B
Market Swine
Karyna Marquez, Hood River, CH, B
Jocelyn Marquez, Hood River, RC, B
Haylee Baker, Hood River, B
Bailey Fraizer, Hood River, B
Joey Frazier, Hood River, B
Clayton Lee, Hood River, B
Wyatt Muma, Hood River, B
Katie Zeman, Hood River, B
Celilo Brun, Mt. Hood, B
Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Klayton Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Sierra Muenzer, Odell, B
Brendon Bailey, Parkdale, B
Elly Fateley, Parkdale, B
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, R
Sydney Balzer, Hood River, R
Tess Balzer, Hood River, R
Jackson DeBorde, Hood River, R
Zayleah Johnston, Hood River, R
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, R
Miles Muma, Hood River, R
Anna Pickering, Parkdale, R
Jocelyn Worsham, Parkdale, R
Swine Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Karyna Marquez, Hood River, CH, B
Jackson DeBorde, Hood River, RC, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, B
Tess Balzer, Hood River, B
Wyatt Muma, Hood River, B
Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Sierra Muenzer, Odell, B
Jocelyn Marquez, Hood River, CH, B
Zayleah Johnston, Hood River, RC, B
Joey Frazier, Hood River, B
Katie Zeman, Hood River, B
Klayton Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Elly Fateley, Parkdale, B
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, B
Anna Pickering, Parkdale, B
Morgan Baker, Hood River, RC, B
Sydney Balzer, Hood River, B
Bailey Fraizer, Hood River, B
Clayton Lee, Hood River, B
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, B
Celilo Brun, Mt. Hood, B
Brendon Bailey, Parkdale, B
Swine Showmanship, Junior Novice
Miles Muma, Hood River, CH, B
Jocelyn Worsham, Parkdale, RC, B
Dairy Goat Doe Kid Crossbred, Intermediate
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, B
Goat Showmanship, Junior Novice
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, CH, B
Pygmy Goats, Wethers, Yearling
Akin, Rylee Hood River B
Meat Goats, Doe Kid
Bailey Hilkey, Lea Parkdale, B
Julia Bounds, Parkdale, B
Meat Goats, Yearling Doe
Bailey Lea Hilkey, Parkdale, B
Myah McCafferty, Parkdale, B
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, B
Meat Goats, Mature Doe, born in 2013 and earlier
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale B
Meat Goat, owned by same 4-H member
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, B
Market Goat
Chloe Cantrell, Odell, CH, B
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, RC, B
Tess Balzer, Hood River, B
Bella Belcher, Hood River, B
Marina Castaneda, Hood River, B
Cole Fox, Hood River, B
Abigail Kahler, Hood River, B
Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Wyatt Smith, Hood River, B
Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, B
Trevor West, Hood River, B
Briana Cantrell, Odell, B
Elly Fateley, Parkdale, B
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, B
Eric Palacios, Parkdale, B
Jadira Palacios-Barajas, Parkdale, B
Wether
Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Meat Goat, Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Bailey Lea Hilkey, Parkdale, CH, B
Jess Aubert, Parkdale, RC, B
Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Marina Castaneda, Hood River, RG, RC, B
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, CH, B
Abigail Kahler, Hood River, B
Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Wyatt Smith, Hood River, B
Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, B
Trevor West, Hood River, B
Briana Cantrell, Odell, B
Julia Bounds, Parkdale, B
Elly Fateley, Parkdale, B
Eric Palacios, Parkdale, B
Jadira Palacios-Barajas, Parkdale, B
Myah McCafferty, Parkdale, GC, CH, B
Chloe Cantrell, Odell, RC, B
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, B
Meat Goat, Showmanship, Junior Novice
Tess Balzer, Hood River, CH, B
Bella Belcher, Hood River, CH, B
Cole Fox, Hood River, B
Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Market Swine
Karyna Marquez, Hood River, CH, B
Jocelyn Marquez, Hood River, RC, B
Haylee Baker, Hood River, B
Bailey Fraizer, Hood River, B
Joey Frazier, Hood River, B
Clayton Lee, Hood River, B
Wyatt Muma, Hood River, B
Katie Zeman, Hood River, B
Celilo Brun, Mt. Hood, B
Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Klayton Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Sierra Muenzer, Odell, B
Brendon Bailey, Parkdale, B
Elly Fateley, Parkdale, B
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, R
Sydney Balzer, Hood River, R
Tess Balzer, Hood River, R
Jackson DeBorde, Hood River, R
Zayleah Johnston, Hood River, R
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, R
Miles Muma, Hood River, R
Anna Pickering, Parkdale, R
Jocelyn Worsham, Parkdale, R
Swine Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Karyna Marquez, Hood River, CH, B
Jackson DeBorde, Hood River, RC, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, B
Tess Balzer, Hood River, B
Wyatt Muma, Hood River, B
Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Sierra Muenzer, Odell, B
Jocelyn Marquez, Hood River, CH, B
Zayleah Johnston, Hood River, RC, B
Joey Frazier, Hood River, B
Katie Zeman, Hood River, B
Klayton Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Elly Fateley, Parkdale, B
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, B
Anna Pickering, Parkdale, B
Morgan Baker, Hood River, RC, B
Sydney Balzer, Hood River, B
Bailey Fraizer, Hood River, B
Clayton Lee, Hood River, B
Gracie McCafferty, Hood River, B
Celilo Brun, Mt. Hood, B
Brendon Bailey, Parkdale, B
Swine Showmanship, Junior Novice
Miles Muma, Hood River, CH, B
Jocelyn Worsham, Parkdale, RC, B
Dairy Goat Doe Kid Crossbred, Intermediate
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, B
Goat Showmanship, Junior Novice
Hannah Olivia Hamilton, Parkdale, B
Rylee Akin, Hood River, CH, B
Pygmy Goats, Wethers, Yearling
Akin, Rylee Hood River B
Meat Goats, Doe Kid
Bailey Hilkey, Lea Parkdale, B
Julia Bounds, Parkdale, B
Meat Goats, Yearling Doe
Bailey Lea Hilkey, Parkdale, B
Myah McCafferty, Parkdale, B
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, B
Meat Goats, Mature Doe, born in 2013 and earlier
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale B
Meat Goat, owned by same 4-H member
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, B
Market Goat
Chloe Cantrell, Odell, CH, B
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, RC, B
Tess Balzer, Hood River, B
Bella Belcher, Hood River, B
Marina Castaneda, Hood River, B
Cole Fox, Hood River, B
Abigail Kahler, Hood River, B
Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Wyatt Smith, Hood River, B
Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, B
Trevor West, Hood River, B
Briana Cantrell, Odell, B
Elly Fateley, Parkdale, B
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, B
Eric Palacios, Parkdale, B
Jadira Palacios-Barajas, Parkdale, B
Wether
Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Meat Goat, Showmanship, Junior, Intermediate and Senior
Bailey Lea Hilkey, Parkdale, CH, B
Jess Aubert, Parkdale, RC, B
Kennley Benefield, Mt. Hood/Parkdale, B
Marina Castaneda, Hood River, RG, RC, B
Mallory McNerney, Parkdale, CH, B
Abigail Kahler, Hood River, B
Kirie Nesbitt, Hood River, B
Wyatt Smith, Hood River, B
Hailey Stoneberg, Hood River, B
Trevor West, Hood River, B
Briana Cantrell, Odell, B
Julia Bounds, Parkdale, B
Elly Fateley, Parkdale, B
Eric Palacios, Parkdale, B
Jadira Palacios-Barajas, Parkdale, B
Myah McCafferty, Parkdale, GC, CH, B
Chloe Cantrell, Odell, RC, B
Rachael C. Mooney, Parkdale, B
Meat Goat, Showmanship, Junior Novice
Tess Balzer, Hood River, CH, B
Bella Belcher, Hood River, CH, B
Cole Fox, Hood River, B
Lyra-Sage Nesbitt, Hood River, B
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.