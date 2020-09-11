The League of Women Voters of Hood River, Klickitat, and Skamania counties are holding events to register voters in time for the Nov. 3 election. Tuesday, Sept. 22 is National Voter Registration Day, a 50-State effort to register thousands of voters. The deadline for registering to vote is Oct. 13 in Oregon and October 26 in Wash.
“The goal for the 2020 National Voter Registration Day is to increase participation by encouraging Americans to register to vote and come out to the polls this November,” said a League of Women Voters press release. “As a nonpartisan unofficial national holiday, National Voter Registration Day counts on thousands of partners and volunteers across the political spectrum.
“Started in 2012 for the presidential election, National Voter Registration Day is designed to create an annual moment when the entire nation focuses on registering Americans to exercise their most basic right — the right to vote. Americans can register at hundreds of events across the nation and online at www.NationalVoterRegistrationDay.org. Supporters can also follow National Voter Registration Day activities through social media on Sept. 22 by searching #NationalVoterRegistrationDay.”
Local locations
Hood River County: Look for voter registration locations across the county from Sept. 13 through Oct. 13. Register on Sept. 22 at the Hood River Valley Adult Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., as well as and on Wednesdays, Sept. 16, Sept. 23, Sept. 30 and Oct. 7 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Klickitat and Skamania counties: Look for across the area from Sept. 15 to Nov. 3. Check the Facebook page (@lwvklickska) for locations, dates and times. Helpers are still needed. On Sept. 22, register at Bingen Food Bank from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Lyle Mercantile from 1-4 p.m. For more information, contact lwv.klickitat.skamania@gmail.com.
