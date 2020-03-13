Hood River County Sheriff’s Office has released information on an individual convicted of a sex offence that requires registration with the Sheriff’s Office.
Allen Harrison Lee, 56, is a homeless resident of Hood River who is on probation for two counts of Sex Abuse 2. He is described as a white male with brown hair, brown eyes, a height of 5-feet-10-inches and a weight of 170 pounds.
Lee is registered as a Level 3 Sex Offender, meaning that his criminal history reflects the potential to re-offend. His victims were adult females.
Lee was arrested in April 2019 and sentenced in October to 13 months incarceration with credit for time served and 36 months on probation. His probation period began Feb. 24 and is scheduled to end in 2023.
Special conditions of his probation are that he is not to enter places where minors congregate, not allowed contact with minors, and not allowed intoxicating beverages. His probation supervisor is Deputy Chelo Ramirez, who can be reached at 541-387-6862 or cramirez@hoodriversheriff.com.
“This notification is not intended to increase fear. Rather, it is our belief that an informed public is a safer public,” said the Sheriff’s Office in an official statement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.