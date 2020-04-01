The Hood River County Library District will now tentatively be closed through April 28. This date is subject to change based upon recommendations and guidelines from the Center for Disease Control, Oregon Health Authority, Gov. Kate Brown and Hood River County public health officials.
During the closure, the Hood River Library District encourages patrons to use their online resources and services.
They ask patrons to not return their library materials. Their drop boxes are closed. All due dates have been extended and library fines will not accrue during the closure. All blocks due to patrons exceeding the fine threshold have been temporarily removed, which will allow all patrons to use their online resources and services. The wifi is on in the library buildings and can be accessed from outside.
The Hood River County Library District will be offering a variety of online programming and services. To learn about programs and services, patrons can follow the library on social media (Facebook and Instagram), check the library website and sign up for their eNewsletter for the latest updates at hoodriverlibrary.org.
