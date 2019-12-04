The Hood River Lions Club will award the four selected winners of its annual Lions International Peace Poster Contest. This year’s theme is “Journey of Peace.” The winners will receive their awards on Dec. 7 at the Hood River Library Conference Room at 2 p.m. The public is invited.
On Nov. 12, the Hood River Lions Club members chose Aileen Gonzales, an eighth grade student at the Hood River Middle School, to go on with her art piece to the statewide Oregon contest.
Runners-up are second place Kailey Speidel, an eighth grader at Wy‘east Middle School, and Ayleen Aveler, a sixth grade student at Horizon Christian School, and third place Ester Solorio, an eighth grader at Columbia Adventist Christian School.
Other contestants were Nora Larwick and Felipe Mendy, sixth graders at Hood River Middle School, Jerry Serano and Kaylie Long, seventh graders at Columbia Adventist School, and Angus Kellems, a seventh grader at Hood River Middle School. Each winner’s poster was selected by a panel of judges at his or her school.
At the Lions International Contest, one grand prize winner and 23 merit award winners will then be selected. The top artist will receive $5,000, plus a trip with two family members to the awards ceremony.
In addition to its efforts toward conquering blindness, the Lions has made a strong commitment to community service and helping youth throughout the world.
Peace Poster Chair Lion Elaine Johnson noted she was impressed by the expression and creativity of the students at all four schools.
“It is obvious that these young people have strong ideas about what kindness means.”
