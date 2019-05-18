Expansion talk open to public
Executives with Mt. Hood Meadows Ski Resort will present an overview of the company’s facility expansion plans to the Hood River Lions Club during its noon meeting Tuesday, May 21.
The program at the Hood River Valley Adult Center, 2010 Sterling Place, is open to the public. Lunch will be available for purchase. After lunch and club business, the program will begin around 12:30 p.m.
According to Jeremy Riss, vice president of resort operations for Meadows, he and CEO Matthew Drake will provide background on Meadows’ history, and explain its “strategy to diversify operations and operate on a year round basis, which involves growth in the areas of recreation, education, culinary, lodging, retail and entertainment.”
Riss will detail and provide design visuals of the layout of the new Sahale Lodge and how it fits into the company’s short- and long-term business strategy.
He also will talk about planned improvements to existing lodges.
Riss and Drake will take questions after the presentation.
