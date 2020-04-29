Amy Mallet, director of the Hood River Adult Center, accepts a donation check of $1,625 from Tom Yates of the Hood River Lions Club. The Club donated checks of equal amount to the Adult Center, which manages the Meals on Wheels program, and to the FISH Food Bank, to help with increased demand as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds were generated by the club through its Cans-and-Bottles for the Community program. The trailers for those collections have been removed temporarily to reduce COVID cross-contamination risk.