Christmas Day falls on Wednesday, creating a mid-week break for those who don’t get the whole week off. Schools are on winter break (resuming Jan. 6).
- Banks and government offices are closed Christmas Day.
- City of Hood River will be open Thursday and Friday, but offices close at 3 p.m. Dec. 24.
- Hood River County offices will be closed Christmas Day and are on regular hours Dec. 24 and Dec. 26-27.
- Hood River Library will be closed Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, but open Thursday and Friday both weeks.
- Cascade Locks City Hall will be closed on Dec. 24-25, open Dec. 26-27, and open on Dec. 31.
- Hood River Garbage Service Wednesday through Friday routes will be delayed one day; the transfer station and offices will close at 2 p.m. on Dec. 24 and on Dec. 31.
- Hood River Liquor Store is closed on Dec. 25.
- The Hood River Aquatic Center will be closed over Christmas and New Year’s Day. Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve, the pool will be open at 8 a.m. and closing at noon.
- All other days, Monday through Friday, swim team practices go from 8-11 a.m., water aerobics from 11 a.m. to noon, and daily open swims, 1-5 p.m. For any additional questions, contact the pool at 541-386-1303.
- Parking in downtown Hood River is free afternoons through Dec. 24.
- Hood River News office will be closed Christmas Day and open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.
