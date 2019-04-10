Brandon David Backman, 44, Hood River, pled guilty to one count of attempted online sexual corruption of a child, a felony, at Hood River County Circuit Court on Monday, April 8. He was sentenced to 60 months of supervised probation, 240 hours of community service, 20 days incarceration (with credit for time already served) and a $200 fine.

Judge Karen Ostrye, who delivered his sentence, also required him to undergo treatment and register as a sex offender, and he is prohibited from future contact with minors.

Backman had attempted to engage a person who he thought was under the age of 16 in sexual conversation via a mobile device and “took a substantial step toward physically meeting and encountering the child,” according to records from Hood River County Circuit Court.

Backman was arrested along with four other males as part of an undercover child sex sting operation conducted on July 17, 2018. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office and the Portland FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force partnered on the sting and were assisted by the Hood River County District Attorney’s Office and the Columbia Gorge Major Crimes Team, which includes detectives from the Oregon State Police, The Dalles and Hood River Police departments, and Wasco County and Hood River County Sheriff’s offices.

Arrested alongside Backman were: Francisco Ramirez Rendon, 27, The Dalles, online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree; John Grover Morgan III, 30, Rhododendron, online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree and luring a minor; Daniel Garcia, 23, The Dalles, online sexual corruption of a child in the first degree and luring a minor; and a juvenile male (name withheld), 16, White Salmon, attempted sodomy in the first degree.

Backman was officially indicted on July 27, 2018. He was booked at NORCOR immediately following his arrest, but was issued a conditional release while his case went through the court system. He was also indicted for unlawfully carrying a concealed handgun “that was readily accessible to the defendant within a vehicle,” according to court records, but that charge, a misdemeanor, was ultimately dismissed.

Backman declined to comment at his sentencing. He was instructed to turn himself in for his jail sentence on Friday, April 12.